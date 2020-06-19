Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It will be another hot day to end the work week with only a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be in the upper 80s inland to the mid 90s inland.

The heat and low rain chances will last into the Father’s Day weekend, but better rain chances will make a comeback during the new work week.

