Rapid test, long wait: What’s up with those long lines on Mahan Drive?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A line dozens of cars long shut down a lane of Mahan Drive Thursday, as the popularity for a COVID-19 rapid testing site spiked seemingly overnight.

The Patient’s First Clinic location has served as a drive-thru testing site for over a month, but it was only this week when the line started growing into the street, management say.

Medical Director Dr. Aida Winter said she believe’s the word is getting out about the rapid test, which produces results in 15 minutes. Staff here say it has a 99.9% accuracy rate.

“We’re doing the best we can but despite that, you’re going to be in line for awhile,' Dr. Winter said. “Make sure your car is full of gas, because we’ve had a couple of those incidences.”

WCTV cameras caught a few test takers pushing a car, perhaps stalled or out of gas in the testing line. Many of the patients waiting, like Lauren Keenan, weren’t aware it would take so long.

“It’s not how I was planning on spending my evening,” she said. “I had other stuff to do so it’s messed up my night.” Keenan said she wasn’t frustrated with the staff. In fact, she said she admires their work despite hot, sweaty conditions.

But is word-of-mouth the only reason for the long lines? A popular Tallahassee night club may actually be another piece of the puzzle.

Potbelly’s has temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted to Facebook.

Management there are playing it safe, asking every staff member to get test results fast, according to the statement. Employees at Potbelly’s sister property Brick House told WCTV they also were mandated to get tested. WCTV has reached out to management at both locations and is waiting to hear back.

Patient’s First will continue rapid testing 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with slightly limited Saturday hours for the time being. And that long wait may be here to stay.

