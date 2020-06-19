Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department suspends firefighter after offensive social media post

By Monica Casey
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee firefighter has been suspended after posting a racist meme on Facebook; the department took disciplinary action against the employee.

In a statement, Tallahassee Fire Chief Jerome Gaines wrote:

“The Tallahassee Fire Department holds its members to the highest standards and requires they conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. Our members must serve and respect the community we serve equally and without bias - regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or other factors. We are aware of the image posted on social media by a member of the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The image is deeply offensive to me personally and members of this department. It is contrary to who we are as public servants. Behavior of this nature will not be tolerated or ignored. I will not allow one person’s deplorable actions to disparage the reputations of the good men and women of this department or degrade the relationships we have built internally with each other and externally with members of this community. This issue has been investigated, disciplinary action has been taken.”

The firefighter who made the post was suspended for 120 hours/five shifts, according to a TFD spokesperson.

TFD has a social media policy with detailed rules on what can be posted on personal pages.

The “Standard Operating Procedures” say the posting of any statement or imagery that is potentially averse to the morale of the department is prohibited.

The rules of conduct for the department say no member should ridicule others on social media.

The City of Tallahassee also has a social media policy, laying out rules for personal social media activity of employees.

Those say employees are expected to be truthful, courteous, and respectful, and that they are not to engage in name-calling or demeaning behavior.

