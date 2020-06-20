FL Lottery
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
20-38-40-47-49, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-seven, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
02-05-08-16-20
(two, five, eight, sixteen, twenty)
02-04-17-25-33-44
(two, four, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000
11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
5-3
(five, three)
9-3
(nine, three)
4-1-0
(four, one, zero)
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
3-9-7-8
(three, nine, seven, eight)
2-7-8-0
(two, seven, eight, zero)
9-4-8-2-2
(nine, four, eight, two, two)
6-8-6-9-2
(six, eight, six, nine, two)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million