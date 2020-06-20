Associated Press Florida Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 20.

Saturday, Jun. 20 POSTPONED: Children's Cancer Center hosts Annual Gelatin Plunge - POSTPONED: Children's Cancer Center's 8th Annual Gelatin Plunge, helping children and their families who are battling childhood cancer and chronic blood disorders * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Children's Cancer Center, 4901 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://childrenscancercenter.org/

Contacts: Children's Cancer Center, Sstockard@childrenscancercenter.org, 1 813 367 5437

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: Redland Summer Fruit Festival - POSTPONED: Redland Summer Fruit Festival, annual event showcasing local agriculture, and tropical fruit plants. Over 50 vendor booths feature local crafts, foods, and rare fruit samplings * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 Southwest 187th Avenue, Homestead, FL

Weblinks: http://www.redlandfruitandspice.com, https://twitter.com/fruitnspice

Contacts: Fruit and Spice Park, fsp@miamidade.gov, 1 305 247 5727

Monday, Jun. 22 10:10 AM HUD Secretary Carson attends ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tamarind Development in Florida - Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and West Palm Beach, FL, Mayor Keith James attend ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tamarind Development

Location: 2100 N Tamarind Ave, West Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.hud.gov/, https://twitter.com/HUDNews

Contacts: Kasey Lovett, HUD public affairs, Kasey.L.Lovett@hud.gov, 1 202 805 0996

Monday, Jun. 22 11:30 AM Bipartisan legislators unveil bills to prevent 'pandemic profiteering' - Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Lloyd Doggett, Rosa DeLauro and Peter DeFazio, and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney unveil two pieces of bipartisan legislation to prevent 'pandemic profiteering', aimed at oversight of 'the billions in taxpayer dollars poured into' developing coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and vaccines and 'protecting patients from being price-gouged on those final products', via press conference

Weblinks: https://schakowsky.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/janschakowsky

Contacts: Kate Stotesbery, Office of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 1 202 225 4865; Miguel Ayala, Office of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Miguel.Ayala@mail.house.gov, 1 202 374 1098;

RSVP for link

Monday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families virtual roundtable on impact of coronavirus on nursing homes - House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families holds virtual roundtable discussion on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the nation's nursing homes, featuring Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Task Force Co-Chairs Jan Schakowsky, Doris Matsui, and Conor Lamb and Vice Chairs Debbie Dingell, Ayanna Pressley, and Ted Deutch

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439 ; Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 4519;

Monday, Jun. 22 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference - CANCELED: 2020 National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference (aka National Sheriffs' Association Annual Education and Technology Expo) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://www.nsaconference.org, https://twitter.com/NationalSheriff, #Sheriffs2019

Contacts: NSA conferences, rossmir@sheriffs.org, 1 703 836 7827