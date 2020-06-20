Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Bobby Caina Calvan is on the desk and can be reached at bcalvan@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — The coronavirus outbreak continued its fevered escalation in Florida on Saturday, as the state reported more than 4,000 new cases — the highest daily total yet in a state that has seen numerous record-breaking spikes since reopening restaurants, bars, gyms and other public places. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 340 words.

FLORIDA STATE STADIUM

TALLAHASSEE — A former Florida State football player has launched a drive to rename the university’s stadium, asserting in a petition that the man it is named for, Doak S. Campbell, was a segregationist. SENT: 360 words.

EXCHANGE-PITCHMAN HEMP FARM

Prolific pitchman Anthony Sullivan has earned television renown as the commercial spokesman for a long list of products, including OxiClean, Smart Mop and Nutrisystem. Now, the St. Petersburg resident has added a line of cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD, to that list. But unlike those other products, he is doing more than marketing the CBD. Sullivan founded a company to produce the oil, named MONTKUSH, with organic hemp that he and a partner grew on a farm they own and built with their own hands. Tampa Bay Times. SENT: 1,037 words

EXCHANGE-LOW INCOME SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Through his work at Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, Wilfred Torres sees on a daily basis that many low-income families have critical, unmet needs. He knows the signs from personal experience. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Florida, he grew up in a low-income family led by a “hard-working single mom,” he said, and “witnessed the reality of needing assistance under difficult circumstances such as language barriers, financial deprivation and lack of community awareness.” So Torres, 32, decided to do more to help families living in poverty, to go above and beyond his work. He formed his own nonprofit, called WegotchuEnterprises, which provides back-to-school supplies and Christmas gifts for children and financial assistance and education for adults. Florida Times-Union. SENT: 594 words.

BEAR POACHING

Florida bears are getting stiffened protections against poachers, some of whom see the animals resurgence as a growing nuisance. Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to increase the penalties against illegal bear hunting to further deter hunters from killing the once-imperiled creatures. The bill was among a slate of 21 pieces of legislation the governor signed Saturday. The bear population dwindled to the low hundreds back in the 1970s, but has since come roaring back with more than 4,000 of the creatures now roaming the state. New rules going into effect July 1 raises the minimum fine for bear poaching to $750 from $500. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF

HANGING MANNEQUIN — Motorists saw a startling scene Saturday morning as they drove along a Florida interstate: A body dressed in a police uniform dangling from a rope at an overpass. Emergency crews in Jacksonville, Florida, were dispatched shortly after 6:20 a.m. to investigate a possible suicide. But when they got there, they discovered a mannequin hanging from an Interstate 95 overpass wearing a pig mask and dressed in what appeared to be a New York City police uniform. SENT: 200 words.

IN SPORTS:

SOC--MLS-FIVE SUBS

Major League Soccer coaches are welcoming the opportunity to use five substitutes when play resumes in Florida next month, out of concern for both player fitness and the summertime heat. By Anne M. Peterson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photo

_____

