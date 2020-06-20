Advertisement

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

Brinson played varsity for the Bearcats since she was a freshman, and has been a starter since her sophomore year, playing 58 total games

While with the purple and gold, logged 48 goals and added 25 assists, and was named a first team all-region performer her sophomore and junior seasons.

This year, Region 1-AAAAA did not have an all-region team because of the COVID-19-shortened season. Brinson said she started taking soccer seriously while in middle school.

”All summer my seventh grade year, I was beating the soccer ball up against the wall. I was just in my yard. I started watching this girl and I started doing the tricks and everything that she was doing and I said I can be better,” Brinson said.

Brinson said she will major in biology; she wants to be a pharmacist and own her own pharmacy.

