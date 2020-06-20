Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, June 20th Evening Weather Update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good evening! A couple of sea breeze thundershowers are moving through southeastern Georgia. These thundershowers will dissipate by sunset. However, most of us are dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are warm in the upper 80s on the coast and the 90s in the rest of the area. If you’re planning outdoor activities tonight make sure to bring water and sunscreen.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the 70s and we'll have a partly clear sky. 

We’ll start Father’s Day with plenty of sunshine across the region. Temperatures will quickly rise into the low to mid 90s. It’ll be a warm end to the weekend.

These warm temperatures will continue for most of the week with highs in the 90s and overnight temperatures in the 70s. This week we have more of a typical summer pattern with chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

