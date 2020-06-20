Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida governor says younger people drive COVID-19 surge

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying a continued rise in confirmed coronavirus cases after the state reopened by saying more younger people with no symptoms are being tested. He also hinted Friday that recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota might drive up positive tests, and said some people have started to disregard advice to wear masks, social distance and avoid large crowds. Florida has had nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, resulting in more than 3,100 deaths. The state has allowed bars, restaurants and some theme parks to reopen, and since then cases have spiked.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA UNEMPLOYMENT

Florida unemployment hits record high, but peak may be near

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate jumped higher in May, hitting a record 14.5% as the state continued reeling from the economic shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. According to the U.S. Labor Department, Florida’s unemployment rate jumped slightly from 13.8% in April. Before the coronavirus hit and devastated the state’s tourism, retail and other industries, February’s unemployment rate had been 2.8%. Before April, the highest unemployment Florida had seen since World War II had been 11.3% in early 2010. Still there are glimmers of hope. Some people who quit seeking work have rejoined the labor market as some businesses begin rehiring.

DEPUTY SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Sheriff: Deputies shoot armed man outside rehab clinic

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an armed man was wounded Friday afternoon during a shootout with Florida deputies in a parking lot near a rehab center. The Broward Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred near the Wilton Manors Health and Rehabilitation Center. Detectives had attempted to apprehend the man as part of a narcotics investigation. Two deputies fired their weapons, though it wasn’t known whether both hit the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

ELECTION 2020-VP

'Why not a Black woman?' Consensus grows around Biden's VP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden is facing growing calls to select a Black woman as his running mate as an acknowledgement of their critical role in the Democratic Party and a response to the nationwide protests against racism and inequality. The shifting dynamics were clear late Thursday when Amy Klobuchar took herself out of contention. The white Minnesota senator told MSNBC that “this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has already pledged to select a woman as vice president. After the police killing of George Floyd, many Democratic strategists say there’s growing consensus that the pick should be a Black woman.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB-CAMPS CLOSED

AP source: MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex. At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps. The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

PELVIC EXAMS-FLORIDA

New Florida law will ban pelvic exams without consent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Doctors and medical students won’t be able to perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients without their informed consent under a bill signed by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor signed the bill late Thursday and the new law goes into effect July 1. It also bans doctors and health care practitioners from inseminating a woman or implanting an embryo using their own reproductive material. The bill was a priority for Democratic Sen. Lauren Book, who has spent her adult life trying to protect people from sexual abuse. Book says she was horrified to learn the exams are performed as a teaching tool for medical students, unbeknownst to patients.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIPS

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

MIAMI (AP) — The Cruise Lines International Association is announcing that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing. Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. The suspension now extends until Sept. 15.

KNEE TO NECK-FLORIDA

Lawyer: Officer's knee to neck killed man during 2018 arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A civil rights lawyer is drawing direct comparisons to the death of George Floyd as he prepares to sue a Florida police department over the death of a white man. Attorney Benjamin Crump 36-year-old Timothy Coffman died after collapsing with a police officer's knee on his neck. Crump also represents the family of Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis sparked global protests. No officers were charged in the death of Coffman in July 2018. The South Daytona Police Department is declining to comment, citing the pending litigation. Coffman's mother said he was mentally ill. Crump says he needed a helping hand and instead got a deadly knee.

AMERICA PROTESTS

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for racial justice

DETROIT (AP) — Americans have marked Juneteenth with new urgency amid protests demanding racial justice. The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and is usually celebrated with parades and festivals. But Friday, it became a day of protest this year in the wake of nationwide demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police. Protesters marched over the Brooklyn Bridge, chanted “We want justice now!” near St. Louis’ Gateway Arch and stopped work at West Coast ports. Besides traditional cookouts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation, Americans were marching, holding sit-ins or taking part in car caravan protests.