Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 51 in Leon County

Despite a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, a new survey conducted by the Florida Chamber of Commerce shows Floridians by and large are optimistic about the future.
By Ryan Carl
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state of Florida broke its own record of new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row. The Florida Department of Health released new statistics for the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday. According to the report, 4,061 tests came back positive on Friday. That’s a 12.36% rate in one day alone. The spike in new cases does come two weeks after one of the largest amounts of people getting tested in a single day. On June 6, 57,066 tests were sent to labs throughout the state.

In a county by county breakdown, Leon county saw a spike of 51 new cases amounting to an 8% return rate. According to the data collected by FLDH, the median age of those testing positive in the county was 21 years old.

