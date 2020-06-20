Overnight shooting injures two people in a car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on scene at a car crash around 4 in the morning. They received a call about gunshots in the same general area. when the arrived at the site of the shooting, they found two victims inside a car with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Deputy Shade McMillian, the LCSO public information officer, tells us another vehicle was also involved in the incident. There are no suspects at this time. As of Saturday around noon, detectives were still on the scene.

LSCO advises anyone traveling in the area to avoid the intersection of Highway 20 and Capital Circle due to a road being closed for the investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: The intersection of Highway 20 and Capital Circle has been reopened. Please proceed through the area with caution as LCSO investigates an overnight shooting incident. Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 20, 2020

