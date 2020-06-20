Advertisement

Overnight shooting injures two people in a car

Investigation into an overnight shooting at Highway 20 and Capital Circle intersection in Tallahassee.
Investigation into an overnight shooting at Highway 20 and Capital Circle intersection in Tallahassee.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ryan Carl
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were on scene at a car crash around 4 in the morning. They received a call about gunshots in the same general area. when the arrived at the site of the shooting, they found two victims inside a car with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Deputy Shade McMillian, the LCSO public information officer, tells us another vehicle was also involved in the incident. There are no suspects at this time. As of Saturday around noon, detectives were still on the scene.

LSCO advises anyone traveling in the area to avoid the intersection of Highway 20 and Capital Circle due to a road being closed for the investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: The intersection of Highway 20 and Capital Circle has been reopened. Please proceed through the area with caution as LCSO investigates an overnight shooting incident.

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 51 in Leon County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Carl
The Florida Department of Health released new statistics for the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday showing 4,061 tests came back positive.

News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 20 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The temperatures were climbing fast Saturday morning. but how high will the high get? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.

Latest News

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Strength In Unity rally brings white coats, blue badges together for a call to action

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Physicians take an oath to do no harm. Now, dozens of local doctors are coming together to say others in the community need to do the same.

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Defending Class 6A champs Lions start summer workouts

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Leon High School volleyball team returned to the courts.

News

Malik Jackson’s family calls for his name to be remembered

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The family of Malik Jackson is speaking out about his violent death.

News

Glee makes first appearance in court

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee, Jr. is back in Tallahassee and made his first appearance before a judge on Friday.