Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 20 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It will be another hot day in the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday. Drier air aloft will also keep rain chances in the minimum category Saturday afternoon and evening, but those that do form will likely develop along the sea breeze boundary. Highs will get near 90 along the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Father’s Day will be more of a carbon copy of Saturday with a 20 percent chance of a shower or storm with a high in the mid 90s. Rain chances will slowly climb starting Monday with more moisture returning along with an approaching cold front.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: June 19, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
After another mild morning in the mid-to-upper-60s, hot temperatures returend to 90 or above for most areas, except for the immediate coast.

Weather

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: June 19, 2020

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, June 19.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a quiet and somewhat cool morning, but the heat will be back again today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Friday forecast.

VOD Recordings

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Pinpoint Weather Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020.

Latest News

WCTV | Weather | Tallahassee, FL

Dry, dusty air is on its way to the Southeast

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We could see some dust move into the region late next week.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: June 18, 2020

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahassee, FL

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: June 18, 2020

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: June 17, 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
After some nice and comfortable days, we will see the temps climb as we approach the weekend.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 17, 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect temperatures in the 80s Wednesday afternoon in Tallahassee.

Forecast

Rob's Morning Forecast: June 17, 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020.