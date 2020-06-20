Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 20 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -It will be another hot day in the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday. Drier air aloft will also keep rain chances in the minimum category Saturday afternoon and evening, but those that do form will likely develop along the sea breeze boundary. Highs will get near 90 along the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Father’s Day will be more of a carbon copy of Saturday with a 20 percent chance of a shower or storm with a high in the mid 90s. Rain chances will slowly climb starting Monday with more moisture returning along with an approaching cold front.

