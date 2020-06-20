Advertisement

Strength In Unity rally brings white coats, blue badges together for a call to action

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Physicians take an oath to do no harm. Now, dozens of local doctors are coming together to say others in the community need to do the same.

The “White Coats for Black Lives” movement has been popping up across the country. The Florida State College of Medicine wanted to organize a Tallahassee rally, and decided to make it a joint effort with an event already in the works for Juneteenth.

Called the “Strength in Unity March for Justice,” the rally and march was organized by a group of local women who believe change can only happen if everyone has a seat at the table. Organizer Samantha Vance kicked things off.

“Courage is found in the unpopular,” she said in her speech to a crowd of several hundred.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil served as the keynote speaker.

“We are always in pursuit of a more perfect criminal justice system,” he said. And while he sharply criticized the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, the Sheriff defended his own.

“There are some bad people in my profession, but let me tell you there are some great people in my profession as well.”

All of this came with a backdrop of white coats. The doctors and medical students present admitted the healthcare system has plenty of flaws. Student Shanquell Dixon made sure to point them out.

“Many of us aren’t even aware...from medicine to education, racism is there,” she said.

After the rally, the crowd marched to Lake Anita off FAMU Way. There, the crowd had a chance to speak with city commissioners and law enforcement officers who made the trek as well.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Defending Class 6A champs Lions start summer workouts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Leon High School volleyball team returned to the courts.

News

Malik Jackson’s family calls for his name to be remembered

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The family of Malik Jackson is speaking out about his violent death.

Latest News

News

Glee makes first appearance in court

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee, Jr. is back in Tallahassee and made his first appearance before a judge on Friday.

News

New adventures for Tallahassee Salvation Army leaders

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s a bittersweet day for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

News

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

News

Defending Class 6A champs Lions begin summer workouts

Updated: 11 hours ago
This week, the Leon volleyball team returned to the courts.

News

Jobless rates up as new claims fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
Florida’s jobless report released Friday shows more people were working in May, but the state’s unemployment rate is still rising.