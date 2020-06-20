Strength In Unity rally brings white coats, blue badges together for a call to action

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Physicians take an oath to do no harm. Now, dozens of local doctors are coming together to say others in the community need to do the same.

The “White Coats for Black Lives” movement has been popping up across the country. The Florida State College of Medicine wanted to organize a Tallahassee rally, and decided to make it a joint effort with an event already in the works for Juneteenth.

Called the “Strength in Unity March for Justice,” the rally and march was organized by a group of local women who believe change can only happen if everyone has a seat at the table. Organizer Samantha Vance kicked things off.

“Courage is found in the unpopular,” she said in her speech to a crowd of several hundred.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil served as the keynote speaker.

“We are always in pursuit of a more perfect criminal justice system,” he said. And while he sharply criticized the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, the Sheriff defended his own.

“There are some bad people in my profession, but let me tell you there are some great people in my profession as well.”

All of this came with a backdrop of white coats. The doctors and medical students present admitted the healthcare system has plenty of flaws. Student Shanquell Dixon made sure to point them out.

“Many of us aren’t even aware...from medicine to education, racism is there,” she said.

After the rally, the crowd marched to Lake Anita off FAMU Way. There, the crowd had a chance to speak with city commissioners and law enforcement officers who made the trek as well.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.