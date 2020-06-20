Advertisement

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

“She was my mom’s dog and my mom passed five years ago and I’ve had her ever since and she means the world,” said Zach Williams, who has been searching for his dog, Lola.

Williams say the saga began when she slipped out of the yard, with her collar on, on April 24. He says he immediately started posting flyers around the neighborhood, when he got a call.

“I received a call from somebody who witnessed two ladies pick up my dog and had information they had given her to this homeless man,” he said.

That led to several sightings of Lola and the man around town. But, when Williams finally caught up with the guy, he had sold Lola, for $200.

“He was on the side of MBB with a shoping cart and my dog was in the shopping cart and a lady approached him after coming out of the drive through and asked if he would sell her, and he said yes,” Williams explained.

And that’s where the trail goes dry.

Tallahassee Police are investigating the matter, even sharing the story on social media.

#PleaseShare One of our investigators has been assisting in this case of a stolen dog named Lola. The owner created this flyer and has asked for us to share it in hopes to #BRINGLOLAHOME.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

“As far as being upset or mad, at this point passed that, I don’t seek anything major, I just want my dog,” he said.

Williams is hoping the friendly lady, in a nice white car, will see this story and bring Lola home.

Williams has started a Facebook page to help spread the word and is offering a reward.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Strength In Unity rally brings white coats, blue badges together for a call to action

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
Physicians take an oath to do no harm. Now, dozens of local doctors are coming together to say others in the community need to do the same.

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Defending Class 6A champs Lions start summer workouts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Leon High School volleyball team returned to the courts.

News

Malik Jackson’s family calls for his name to be remembered

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The family of Malik Jackson is speaking out about his violent death.

Latest News

News

Glee makes first appearance in court

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee, Jr. is back in Tallahassee and made his first appearance before a judge on Friday.

News

New adventures for Tallahassee Salvation Army leaders

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s a bittersweet day for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

News

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

Updated: 11 hours ago
Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

News

Jobless rates up as new claims fall

Updated: 11 hours ago
Florida’s jobless report released Friday shows more people were working in May, but the state’s unemployment rate is still rising.

News

Defending Class 6A champs Lions begin summer workouts

Updated: 11 hours ago
This week, the Leon volleyball team returned to the courts.