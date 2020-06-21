Advertisement

Aaron Glee is denied bond

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Double murder suspect Aaron Glee returned to court Saturday morning for a virtual hearing.

A judge decided to deny Glee bond today. The judge agreed Glee was a “danger to society”.

Glee is facing three more charges in connection to the deaths of 74-year-old Vicki Sims and 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau, including premeditated murder and sexual assault.

Glee’s attorney is Mauricio Padilla, who had also represented Sigfredo Garcia back in 2019 in the Dan Markel case.

