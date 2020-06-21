Advertisement

Elmcroft celebrates Father’s Day with a day of surprises

Elmcroft celebrates Father's Day
Elmcroft celebrates Father's Day(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

At Elmcroft of Tallahassee, fathers were given some extra love, ahead of the holiday weekend. Saturday was a day filled with smiles and surprises.

David Wetzel sits on the front porch with his fellow residents and does his ‘happy dance'. It is reserved for moments like the one he had Saturday morning, where he gets to see his family after months apart.

The 84 year old shares, “Well I will be tickled to death...Great day!” His daughter Kristin Hendrix states, “Things crazy like it is right now, we just want to give him all the love and support and let this be a big day for him.”

Hendrix’ family sits in the car with their posters in hand, “It is going to be great to see him out today,” shares Hendrix, “and we can wave to him and tell him we love him.”

The fathers at Elmcroft watch from the front porch the parade of cars that roll through. There were signs, gifts and lots of familiar faces. 95 year old Louis Tucker, says seeing his family makes it a great day, “It’s the thing that I look forward to more than anything else. To see my family and if possible be with them.”

The special moment is shared by some from outside a window, for others a few feet away from the car to the outdoor chair. All have protective gear in place, something Tucker says is uncomfortable but necessary, “If I have to do this to get out in the fresh air then I will be glad to do that.”

David’s daughter states, “It’s the first time that they are able to have full interaction. And just to be able to see their families and their families excitement to see them will be great today.”

While the hoopla and vintage cars were a welcome addition to the day, there was more to the Father’s Day festivities. Mr. Tucker had one wish, and on Saturday he got a surprise that was oh so sweet!

Those at Elmcroft surprised Tucker and the other fathers with a banana split sundae, something Tucker had wished to have, and had not had for many years.

A long awaited cherry on top, to a perfect Fathers Day.

