Florida sees another large spike in COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Sunday’s latest COVID-19 information from the Florida Department of Health, the Sunshine State saw an increase of 3,494 positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday’s report. This brings the state’s overall total to 97,291 positive cases.

On June 18th, Florida saw a record setting 3,300 cases, followed by another 4,000 on the 19th and 4,700 cases on the 20th.

According to the latest testing numbers by FDOH, there has been a total of 1,600,335 people tested, with only 97,291 tests coming back positive. That is a total of about six percent of all tests.

