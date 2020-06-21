Advertisement

Florida sees another large spike in COVID-19 cases

The Sunshine State saw an increase of almost 3.5k cases
(AP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Sunday’s latest COVID-19 information from the Florida Department of Health, the Sunshine State saw an increase of 3,494 positive cases of COVID-19 since Saturday’s report. This brings the state’s overall total to 97,291 positive cases.

On June 18th, Florida saw a record setting 3,300 cases, followed by another 4,000 on the 19th and 4,700 cases on the 20th.

According to the latest testing numbers by FDOH, there has been a total of 1,600,335 people tested, with only 97,291 tests coming back positive. That is a total of about six percent of all tests.

CLICK HERE to go to FDOH's COVID-19 dashboard.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV | Weather | Tallahassee, FL

Rain chances increase during the work week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
After a relatively dry weekend, we could see better rain chances back into the forecast by mid week.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating burglary caught on camera

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
TPD released the security camera footage in hopes of the public identifying the suspect.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 21 - Morning Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The heat is still here, but higher chances may bring slight relief next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the forecast.

News

Elmcroft celebrates Father’s Day with a day of surprises

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Elmcroft of Tallahassee hosts Fathers Day drive-by for residents.

Latest News

News

Aaron Glee is denied bond

Updated: 17 hours ago
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee will not be released from jail after a judge denied bond.

News

Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 51 in Leon County

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Carl
The Florida Department of Health released new statistics for the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday showing 4,061 tests came back positive.

News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kaplan
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

Crime

Overnight shooting injures two people in a car

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Carl
LCSO is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 20 - Morning Update

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The temperatures were climbing fast Saturday morning. but how high will the high get? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.