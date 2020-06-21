Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 21 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Father’s Day will be another hot day in the Big Bend and South Georgia. With a similar setup with respect to moisture setup in the atmosphere, rain chances will be 20% at best Sunday afternoon with the greatest odds pushing farther inland thanks to the southwesterly flow. Highs will get near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland.

An approaching front and additional moisture aloft will aid in higher rain chances starting Tuesday. The odds of showers and storms will between 50 and 60 percent Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the lower 90s.

