Rain chances increase during the work week

A cold front along with a trough of low pressure aloft and extra moisture will increase the chance of showers and storms by mid week.
A cold front along with a trough of low pressure aloft and extra moisture will increase the chance of showers and storms by mid week.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After an abnormally dry last few days, rain chances will begin to climb again by the middle part of the new work week.

A weak trough of low pressure was aloft and moving through the Southeast Sunday morning. In the lower levels, an area of high pressure was east of the Bahamas, bringing a southwesterly flow across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Still, dry weather was in place in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. With the best lift to the north of the viewing area, this will leave only sea breeze boundaries to be the best chance to fire up any showers or thunderstorms. The odds for showers and storms remain low for Sunday and into Monday.

Another trough of low pressure aloft will likely move into the eastern United States along with a cold front at the surface by Tuesday. The increased southwesterly flow aloft will allow for the entrance of more moisture, supporting an increased chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

This model shows increased moisture moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia by mid week. The surface cold front, shown, will aid in lift to increase the odds and coverage of rain.
This model shows increased moisture moving into the Big Bend and South Georgia by mid week. The surface cold front, shown, will aid in lift to increase the odds and coverage of rain.(WCTV)

Rain chances Tuesday through Thursday will be between 50% and 60% with highs getting into the lower 90s.

The front might get close to or pass parts of the viewing area Friday, but that outcome is not certain this far out into the future. The American GFS model has been hinting at northwesterly flow over most of the area Friday, suggesting a frontal passage. Regardless, enough moisture will remain to keep rain chances in the forecast into next weekend with highs reaching the lower to mid-90s.

