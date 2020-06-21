Tallahassee Police investigating burglary caught on camera

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police releases security camera footage of a home burglary in hopes of the public identifying the suspect. According to the post on the department’s Facebook page, the burglary happened on May 29 around 9:08 a.m. in the 600 block of Dixie Drive.

#CaughtOnCamera TPD’s Burglary Crimes Unit is investigating an occupied burglary which occurred on 05/29/20 in the 600 block of Dixie Drive around 9:08am. If you have any information, contact Investigator Soderholm 850-891-4355. #seesomethingsaysomething #CanYouIdentify Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Saturday, June 20, 2020

The suspect can be seen taking what looks to be a purse from a closet door and then exiting the room.

If you are able to identify the suspect in the video, please contact Investigator Soderholm of the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4355.

