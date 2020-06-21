Tallahassee Police investigating burglary caught on camera
The burglary happened on May 29, 2020
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police releases security camera footage of a home burglary in hopes of the public identifying the suspect. According to the post on the department’s Facebook page, the burglary happened on May 29 around 9:08 a.m. in the 600 block of Dixie Drive.
The suspect can be seen taking what looks to be a purse from a closet door and then exiting the room.
If you are able to identify the suspect in the video, please contact Investigator Soderholm of the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4355.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.