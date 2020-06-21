Advertisement

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office upgrades patrol computers

Lieutenant Ron Dillard demonstrates new 'mobile data terminal' for the Thomas County Sheriff's Office
Lieutenant Ron Dillard demonstrates new 'mobile data terminal' for the Thomas County Sheriff's Office(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office are on the roads patrolling with new technology.

The sheriff’s office received a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The money is going towards new ‘mobile data terminals,’ new computer systems installed in all 30 patrol vehicles.

"We can access everything we need right here on the laptops," said Lieutenant Ron Dillard. "It'll show us all the same information as JC, I can be in Meigs or located in Ochlocknee."

The computers allow deputies to do more from their cars, from searching for information on a search, to writing and printing reports.

Captain Steven Jones says the upgrade means that deputies don't have to come back to the station to do so. That allows personnel to spend more time in their communities and protecting people.

"If I come to your house and you've had an incident and you need a report, I can actually do that report in some of the vehicles, do the report right there in the car and print it out and hand it to you before I leave," Jones said. "The longer you're out of that neighborhood the more chance of something to happen. People need to see you in that neighborhood, and that's the best crime prevention you can do is to be seen."

Jones says the computers cost about $3,500 to install. The department has been working on upgrading the patrol fleet for three years. He says this grant made it possible to get all thirty patrol vehicles outfitted with the computers.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From prison to position: Life Church International Center honoring men who have served their time and now their communities

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Chloe Harden
Life Church International Center, used Father’s Day to honor men who have served their time and are now serving their communities.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahassee, FL

Rain chances increase during the work week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
After a relatively dry weekend, we could see better rain chances back into the forecast by mid week.

News

Florida sees another large spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Florida sees another 3,000 plus day in COVID-19 cases.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating burglary caught on camera

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
TPD released the security camera footage in hopes of the public identifying the suspect.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 21 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The heat is still here, but higher chances may bring slight relief next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the forecast.

News

Elmcroft celebrates Father’s Day with a day of surprises

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Elmcroft of Tallahassee hosts Fathers Day drive-by for residents.

News

Aaron Glee is denied bond

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee will not be released from jail after a judge denied bond.

News

Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 51 in Leon County

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Carl
The Florida Department of Health released new statistics for the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday showing 4,061 tests came back positive.

News

Tallahassee man hoping to be reunited with dog after being accidentally sold

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Katie Kaplan
It’s been eight weeks since a Tallahassee Maltese mix went missing.

Crime

Overnight shooting injures two people in a car

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Carl
LCSO is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured.