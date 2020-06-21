Thomas County Sheriff’s Office upgrades patrol computers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office are on the roads patrolling with new technology.

The sheriff’s office received a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The money is going towards new ‘mobile data terminals,’ new computer systems installed in all 30 patrol vehicles.

"We can access everything we need right here on the laptops," said Lieutenant Ron Dillard. "It'll show us all the same information as JC, I can be in Meigs or located in Ochlocknee."

The computers allow deputies to do more from their cars, from searching for information on a search, to writing and printing reports.

Captain Steven Jones says the upgrade means that deputies don't have to come back to the station to do so. That allows personnel to spend more time in their communities and protecting people.

"If I come to your house and you've had an incident and you need a report, I can actually do that report in some of the vehicles, do the report right there in the car and print it out and hand it to you before I leave," Jones said. "The longer you're out of that neighborhood the more chance of something to happen. People need to see you in that neighborhood, and that's the best crime prevention you can do is to be seen."

Jones says the computers cost about $3,500 to install. The department has been working on upgrading the patrol fleet for three years. He says this grant made it possible to get all thirty patrol vehicles outfitted with the computers.

