DACA ruling has local Dreamers hopeful for future

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday marked a significant day for U.S. immigration policy, after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that barred the Trump Administration from dismantling the DACA program, which has provided protections to children of undocumented immigrants for years.

The move leaves plenty of unanswered questions, but for Dreamers in the Big Bend, it meant a great deal.

WCTV met Hugo Alberto Rosalio in 2012, as he met with attorney Elizabeth Ricci about taking advantage of DACA benefits.

“We have dreams, we’re American. We want to do the right thing,” he said at the time. “It really gives me a lot more opportunities, let me finish my school and go out in the workforce.”

Eight years later, he talked to WCTV again, sharing how his life has changed for the better.

“[DACA] really opened up the road for me to chase my dreams, which was to grow my business. Now I own two different businesses.”

The Perry man considers himself a success story and says this week’s decision is big.

“I was really excited to hear the news,” he said. “It is really something that changes everything."

But activists, like FSU graduate Juan Escalante, argue for a cautious optimism.

“It still leaves some openings for the Trump administration to strike down the program,” he said.

He pointed to polls that show DACA as popular in Republican circles: “the DACA program and dreamers are a inning issue.”

According to Ricci, there are about 3,000 dreamers in the Big Bend.

“It is particularly important, because many of those dreamers work in healthcare and are an essential part of our food chain, as far as producing food, delivering food,” she said.

For now, Dreamers like Rosalio plan to stick to a familiar mindset.

“Optimism is all we have.”

President Trump called the ruling a “win” during his Saturday rally in Tulsa. On Sunday, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said there was a need to find a solution for those currently in the program.

