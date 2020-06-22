Associated Press Florida Daybook for Monday, Jun. 22.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 22 9:30 AM Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson hosts virtual press conference

Weblinks: https://www.cityofpensacola.com/

Contacts: Kaycee Lagarde, City of Pensacola, pio@cityofpensacola.com, 1 850 435 1623

https://teams.microsoft.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2f_%23%2fl%2fmeetup-join%2f19%3ameeting_MTY1YTU2YjItZjc2Yy00NDFhLTk2NjctNWU3NzY2NzZmNWRl%40thread.v2%2f0%3fcontext%3d%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%25222c65e340-c270-42f3-85c0-f94ce72e1e36%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522af6f001e-85d8-415f-b5fd-b8c84a2e1385%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26anon%3dtrue&type=meetup-join&deeplinkId=df26ec6b-95f4-4e9c-b6ab-15be79f373ad&directDl=true&msLaunch=true&enableMobilePage=true&suppressPrompt=true

Monday, Jun. 22 10:10 AM HUD Secretary Carson attends ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tamarind Development in Florida - Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and West Palm Beach, FL, Mayor Keith James attend ribbon-cutting ceremony at Tamarind Development

Location: 2100 N Tamarind Ave, West Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.hud.gov/, https://twitter.com/HUDNews

Contacts: Kasey Lovett, HUD public affairs, Kasey.L.Lovett@hud.gov, 1 202 805 0996

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jun. 22 11:30 AM Bipartisan legislators unveil bills to prevent 'pandemic profiteering' - Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Lloyd Doggett, Rosa DeLauro and Peter DeFazio, and Republican Rep. Francis Rooney unveil two pieces of bipartisan legislation to prevent 'pandemic profiteering', aimed at oversight of 'the billions in taxpayer dollars poured into' developing coronavirus (COVID-19) treatments and vaccines and 'protecting patients from being price-gouged on those final products', via press conference

Weblinks: https://schakowsky.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/janschakowsky

Contacts: Kate Stotesbery, Office of Rep. Lloyd Doggett, 1 202 225 4865; Miguel Ayala, Office of Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Miguel.Ayala@mail.house.gov, 1 202 374 1098;

RSVP for link

Monday, Jun. 22 12:00 PM House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families virtual roundtable on impact of coronavirus on nursing homes - House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families holds virtual roundtable discussion on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the nation's nursing homes, featuring Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Task Force Co-Chairs Jan Schakowsky, Doris Matsui, and Conor Lamb and Vice Chairs Debbie Dingell, Ayanna Pressley, and Ted Deutch

Weblinks: http://www.dems.gov/, https://twitter.com/HouseDemocrats

Contacts: Michael Hardaway , Office of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries , Michael.Hardaway@mail.house.gov, 1 202 679 1439 ; Christie Stephenson, House Democratic Caucus press, Christiana.Stephenson@mail.house.gov, 1 202 226 4519;

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 22 1:00 PM Florida Hispanic leaders call for Florida Gov. DeSantis to apologize to the Hispanic community - Florida Hispanic leaders hold a press call demanding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis apologize to the Hispanic community after his latest comments 'blaming Hispanics for the increase of Coronavirus cases in Florida'

Weblinks: http://www.floridadems.org, https://twitter.com/FlaDems

Contacts: Luisana Perez Fernandez, Florida Dems, luisana@floridadems.org, 1 786 683 8781

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 22 2:00 PM Democratic Women's Caucus virtual roundtable on Title IX rule - Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and the Democratic Women's Caucus hold virtual roundtable on 'Survivors Deserve Better: Why Secretary DeVos' Title IX Rule Makes Us Less Safe', to discuss Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' final Title IX rule that 'rolls back protection for student survivors of sexual assault'. Other speakers include Dem Reps. Brenda Lawrence, Jackie Speier, Lois Frankel, Veronica Escobar and Deb Haaland; Survivor Strong Executive Director Amanda Thomashow, 'Know My Name: A Memoir' author Chanel Miller; Know Your IX Manager Sage Carson; National Women's Law Center Director of Justice for Student Survivors and Senior Counsel Shiwali Patel; and other congressional members of the DWC

Weblinks: https://slotkin.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSlotkin

Contacts: Hannah Lindow, Office of Rep. Elissa Slotkin, hannah.lindow@mail.house.gov, 1 517 488 8286

Join the roundtable on Facebook Live on Rep. Slotkin's Facebook page

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 22 7:00 PM Dem Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell attends telephone town hall on budget priorities - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava holds telephone town hall with Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to discuss budget priorities for Miami-Dade County and utilization of CARES Act funding

Weblinks: http://miamidade.gov

Contacts: Mia DeVane, Miami-Dade County, Mia.devane@miamidade.gov, 1 717 439 8745

Register here: https://bit.ly/TownHall0622

Monday, Jun. 22 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference - CANCELED: 2020 National Sheriffs' Association Annual Conference (aka National Sheriffs' Association Annual Education and Technology Expo) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://www.nsaconference.org, https://twitter.com/NationalSheriff, #Sheriffs2019

Contacts: NSA conferences, rossmir@sheriffs.org, 1 703 836 7827

Tuesday, Jun. 23 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo discusses building greater resilience for U.S. national security - 'Building Greater Resilience for U.S. National Security' Wilson Center event, on improving transparency and communication of risk data to help set incentives and regulations at all levels of decision-making and paying for upfront costs and financial consequences. Keynote from Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo include Council on Foreign Relations Senior Fellow for Climate Change Policy Alice Hell, Risk Cooperative co-founder Les Williams, and Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment Director Chris Field

Weblinks: http://www.wilsoncenter.org/, https://twitter.com/TheWilsonCenter

Contacts: Wilson Center media, 1 202 691 4075

https://engage.wilsoncenter.org/onlineactions/g8Mwd7N3gEu0QPpos3XoWA2

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 ASAP Annual Global Alliance Summit * Moved from 16 Mar due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Location: Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel, 4200 Jim Walter Blvd, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://www.strategic-alliances.org/, https://twitter.com/ASAP_Global

Contacts: ASAP, info@strategic-alliances.org, 1 781 562 1630

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo

Location: Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Dr, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://www.mfgtechshow.com/, https://twitter.com/IndustryWeek, #mfgtechshow

Contacts: M&T Show, mfgtechshow@endeavorb2b.com

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 Safety Professional Development Conference and Exposition

Location: Orange County Convention Center, 5441 International Dr, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: http://www.assp.org/, https://twitter.com/ASSPSafety

Contacts: ASSP, customerservice@assp.org, 1 847 699 2929

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit - CANCELED: Gartner Program & Portfolio Management Summit * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, 6000 W Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL

Weblinks: https://www.gartner.com/en, https://twitter.com/Gartner_inc

Contacts: Gartner Global events, GlobalConferences@gartner.com, +44 (0) 20 3868 5238

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Saturday, Jun. 27 Bakery Equipment Manufacturers Association Annual Convention

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne, FL

Weblinks: http://www.bema.org

Contacts: BEMA, info@bema.org, 1 913 338 1300

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Thursday, Jun. 25 FIME International Medical Exposition

Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.fimeshow.com/, https://twitter.com/FIMEShow, #FIMEshow

Contacts: Christina Sanchez, Informa, christina.sanchez@informa.com, 1 863 272 9570

Tuesday, Jun. 23 - Wednesday, Jun. 24 TowerXchange Meetup Americas event (invitation-only)

Location: Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL

Weblinks: http://www.towerxchange.com/, https://twitter.com/TowerXchange

Contacts: Arianna Neri, TowerXchange Americas, aneri@towerxchange.com

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 Data & Analytics Insight Summit

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL

Weblinks: https://gdsgroup.com, https://twitter.com/GDS_Group

Contacts: GDS Group, sayhello@gdsgroup.com

Wednesday, Jun. 24 - Friday, Jun. 26 ASAP Midyear Conference

Location: The Breakers Palm Beach, 1 S County Rd, Palm Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.asapnet.org/

Contacts: ASAP, will@computertalk.com, 1 610 825 7783

Wednesday, Jun. 24 May Operating Data

Weblinks: http://raymondjames.com/about/investor_relations.htm, https://twitter.com/RaymondJames

Contacts: Paul Shoukry, Raymond James Financial Investor Relations, investorrelations@raymondjames.com, 1 727 567 5133