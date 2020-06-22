From prison to position: Life Church International Center honoring men who have served their time and now their communities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Life Church International Center, used Father’s Day to honor men who have served their time and are now serving their communities.

As part of the church’s Joseph Project International program, Pastor Gregory James welcomed four former felons, 3 of which are also fathers, into the sanctuary to share their stories with the congregation.

The men honored today were James Allenollins, Joshua Booker, Justin Swaine and Michael Myrick. All, except Swaine, are fathers.

The four men and Pastor James, who is also a former felon, have collectively served 90 years of their differing sentences.

Pastor James, who served 13 years of his sentence, shared the biblical roots of the Joseph Project.

“I saw how Joseph left the pit and ended up in the palace, being a savior, being a part of solving the problems they’re facing, shares Pastor James. “I said, ‘Wow!’ why don’t I start the Joseph Project and just call all of these men Joseph? They’ve gone from the pit and now they’re back into the palace.”

James Allenollins, given two life sentences and a 50 year-mandatory sentence, became a free man after 27 years. After re-entering society, Allenollins realized that he is the change he wants to see in his community.

“I thought I was just spare change. Thought I didn’t have much value,” says Allenollins. “Now I realize that I am change. Not just from my perspective and not just saying me individually. I am change for my community, for society and for the world.”

Change, one of the core messages of the program. The men even wearing shirts saying I AM CHANGE. Pastor James, along with the honorees, wanting to see positive changes in their local community.

“We’re going to try to empower these young men, to put down guns and let’s try to pick up a skill,” says Pastor James. “We’re going to try to do all we can to stop what we’re seeing in our communities, it’s vicious.”

Allenollins, vowing to be a part of the solution; a part of the change.

“It’s the butterfly effect,” says a smiling Allenollins. “If I flap my wings hard enough, you know, 40 years from now generational changes can happen. So, I think that I am change. I think that I facilitate change.”

Pastor James also shared with WCTV that as part of his “I Am Change” and Joseph Project initiatives, Pastor James is on a mission to register 100 former felons to vote by November - a necessary step, he says, towards the positive change in the Tallahassee community.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.