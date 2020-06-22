Hannah’s June 21st Evening Weather Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happy Father's Day! It was a hot June day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the region.

Tonight will be partly clear with a slight chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will cool into the 70s with a few upper 60s possible.

If you want to head outside tomorrow, make sure to wake up early. Temperatures early in the morning will be in the 70s, but will rise into the upper 80s by noon. There’s a slight chance for isolated showers on Monday but, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

Higher rain chances move in on Tuesday as an upper-level wave moves through the region. This will bring scattered showers into the Big Bend and South Georgia through Wednesday and linger on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s for most of the week and start to rise back into the mid 90s at the end of the week.

