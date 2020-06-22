Advertisement

Hannah’s June 21st Evening Weather Update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Happy Father's Day! It was a hot June day with temperatures in the low to mid 90s across the region.

Tonight will be partly clear with a slight chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will cool into the 70s with a few upper 60s possible.

If you want to head outside tomorrow, make sure to wake up early. Temperatures early in the morning will be in the 70s, but will rise into the upper 80s by noon. There’s a slight chance for isolated showers on Monday but, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s in the afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. 

Higher rain chances move in on Tuesday as an upper-level wave moves through the region. This will bring scattered showers into the Big Bend and South Georgia through Wednesday and linger on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s for most of the week and start to rise back into the mid 90s at the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah's Sunday June, 21 Evening Update

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Happy Father's Day! It was a hot June day with temperatures in the low to mid-90s across the region. Tonight will be partly clear with a slight chance for isolated showers. Temperatures will cool into the 70s with a few upper 60s possible. If you want to head outside tomorrow, make sure to wake up early. Temperatures early in the morning will be in the 70s but will rise into the upper 80s by noon. There's a slight chance for isolated showers on Monday, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s in the afternoon with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Higher rain chances move in on Tuesday as an upper-level wave moves through the region. This will bring scattered showers into the Big Bend and South Georgia through Wednesday and linger on Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the low 90s for most of the week and start to rise back into the mid-90s at the end of the week.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahassee, FL

Rain chances increase during the work week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
After a relatively dry weekend, we could see better rain chances back into the forecast by mid week.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 21 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The heat is still here, but higher chances may bring slight relief next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the forecast.

VOD Recordings

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 21 - Morning Update

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Pinpoint Weather forecast for Sunday, June 21.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, June 20th Evening Weather Update

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Hannah’s Saturday, June 20th Evening Weather Update

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, June 20 - Morning Update

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
The temperatures were climbing fast Saturday morning. but how high will the high get? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: June 19, 2020

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
After another mild morning in the mid-to-upper-60s, hot temperatures returend to 90 or above for most areas, except for the immediate coast.

Weather

Mike's Friday Evening Forecast: June 19, 2020

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, June 19.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
It was a quiet and somewhat cool morning, but the heat will be back again today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Friday forecast.

VOD Recordings

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Pinpoint Weather Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020.