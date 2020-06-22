Advertisement

Sewer improvement project begins in Tallahassee

Construction is scheduled to last into April of 2021
(KNEP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is set to begin a sewer improvement project on East College, East Jefferson and South Meridian roadways Monday night. City crews will be replacing water and sewer lines along the listed streets.

Construction is scheduled to last from June 22, 2020 to April of 2021.

Construction along East College Avenue and South Meridian Road will take place between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews expect the roadways to be back open each day at 6 a.m. Construction along the rest of the roadways will be done during the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews also tell WCTV that buildings in these areas could temporarily lose water or sewer services while the reconstruction project is underway. The disruptions are expected to be brief and advance notice will be given.

