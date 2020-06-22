Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for salad sold at Publix

Recall issued for undeclared allergens
Publix recalls some of its salad products in several states
Publix recalls some of its salad products in several states(WFTS)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCTV) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall Friday on Fresh Express Southwest Chopped salad Kits. The administration says the recall is due to undisclosed allergens in the salad kits.

The recall is targeted to kits with a production code of either G163B10A or G163B10B, with a UPC code of 0 71279 30602 5 and a use-by date of June 29. According to a press release from Publix, the salad kit was sold by the grocery chain.

The company that makes the kits, Fresh Express learned that incorrect condiment packets were put inside of the kits during production. The unspecified ingredients included wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut.

The FDA is reporting no illnesses due to the mix up in production.

The recalled salad kits were sold in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia between June 12 and 18th.

The FDA says if you have the product, you should throw it away and contact Fresh Express at (800) 242-5472 for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DACA ruling has local Dreamers hopeful for future

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A landmark SCOTUS ruling on DACA gives local dreamers hope for a brighter future.

News

From prison to position: Life Church International Center honoring men who have served their time and now their communities

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chloe Harden
Life Church International Center, used Father’s Day to honor men who have served their time and are now serving their communities.

News

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office upgrades patrol computers

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The sheriff’s office received a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The money is going towards new ‘mobile data terminals,’ new computer systems installed in all 30 patrol vehicles.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahassee, FL

Rain chances increase during the work week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
After a relatively dry weekend, we could see better rain chances back into the forecast by mid week.

Latest News

News

Florida sees another large spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
Florida sees another 3,000 plus day in COVID-19 cases.

News

Tallahassee Police investigating burglary caught on camera

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
TPD released the security camera footage in hopes of the public identifying the suspect.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, June 21 - Morning Update

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The heat is still here, but higher chances may bring slight relief next week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and the forecast.

News

Elmcroft celebrates Father’s Day with a day of surprises

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Elmcroft of Tallahassee hosts Fathers Day drive-by for residents.

News

Aaron Glee is denied bond

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
Double murder suspect Aaron Glee will not be released from jail after a judge denied bond.

News

Over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, 51 in Leon County

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Carl
The Florida Department of Health released new statistics for the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday showing 4,061 tests came back positive.