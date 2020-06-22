Voluntary recall issued for salad sold at Publix

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCTV) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall Friday on Fresh Express Southwest Chopped salad Kits. The administration says the recall is due to undisclosed allergens in the salad kits.

The recall is targeted to kits with a production code of either G163B10A or G163B10B, with a UPC code of 0 71279 30602 5 and a use-by date of June 29. According to a press release from Publix, the salad kit was sold by the grocery chain.

The company that makes the kits, Fresh Express learned that incorrect condiment packets were put inside of the kits during production. The unspecified ingredients included wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut.

The FDA is reporting no illnesses due to the mix up in production.

The recalled salad kits were sold in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia between June 12 and 18th.

The FDA says if you have the product, you should throw it away and contact Fresh Express at (800) 242-5472 for a full refund.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.