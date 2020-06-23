UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lawsuit looking to stop the Leon County Commission’s new mask order was filed in court Thursday.

Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power said Tuesday he was going to sue the commission for passing the ordinance, saying it infringes on people’s privacy and rights.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini says he filed the suit on behalf of Power. Sabatini says the mask ordinance would have “abusive results” for Floridians in the middle of a recession.

“No county should be able to fine $250 for not wearing a mask,” he wrote in a tweet.

JUST FILED a lawsuit on behalf of @EvanPower against @LeonCounty Commission—their vague Emergency Order 20-15 would result in arbitrary enforcement with abusive results against Floridians in the middle of a recession.

No county should be able to fine $250 for not wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/5oxlTH5YBt — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) June 25, 2020

A PDF of the lawsuit can be found at this link or below.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.

After conferring with attorney @AnthonySabatini I intend to bring suit against the Leon County Commission passing an ordinance that makes failing to wear a mask a misdemeanor. I look forward to the judicial process in this matter. Cc: @KarlEtters @MonicaCaseyNews — Evan Power (@EvanPower) June 23, 2020

“We’ve had discussions with legal counsel and I think that a legal challenge would probably be coming because we feel that it’s infringing on people’s privacy and rights,” Power told WCTV earlier on Tuesday.

Leon County’s ordinance takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.