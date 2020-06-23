Advertisement

UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court

Leon County Commission weighs face mask mandate.
Leon County Commission weighs face mask mandate.(Monica Casey)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lawsuit looking to stop the Leon County Commission’s new mask order was filed in court Thursday.

Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power said Tuesday he was going to sue the commission for passing the ordinance, saying it infringes on people’s privacy and rights.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini says he filed the suit on behalf of Power. Sabatini says the mask ordinance would have “abusive results” for Floridians in the middle of a recession.

“No county should be able to fine $250 for not wearing a mask,” he wrote in a tweet.

A PDF of the lawsuit can be found at this link or below.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.

“We’ve had discussions with legal counsel and I think that a legal challenge would probably be coming because we feel that it’s infringing on people’s privacy and rights,” Power told WCTV earlier on Tuesday.

Leon County’s ordinance takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story.

