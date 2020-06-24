Advertisement

Akbar Law Firm sues State Attorney, Tallahassee Police for release of body cam footage in McDade shooting

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Akbar Law Firm, who is representing the family of Tony McDade, has filed a lawsuit against State Attorney Jack Campbell and the City of Tallahassee/Tallahassee Police Department in an attempt to get the bodycam footage released in the officer-involved shooting of McDade.

The law firm says on May 31, Attorney Akbar requested Campbell’s office to release the videos, and a similar request was made to TPD on June 2.

The firm says both requests were denied, as both agencies cited an exemption to the public records under the criminal investigation reception.

“Along with a number of other members of the community, Attorney Akbar contends that the immediate release of the videos is necessary for transparency and for the community to be fully aware of the actions of law enforcement and those citizens who lost their lives,” a press release from Akbar Law Firm reads. “Requesting the videos in this manner does not insinuate or assume that there was any legal wrongdoing by law enforcement.”

You can see full public request records from Akbar Law Firm below.

A copy of the public records request can also be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.

News

UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.

News

Leon County mask ordinance: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Leon County’s mask mandate, which the board of county commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday, went into effect Thursday.

News

Coronavirus numbers breakdown 6/25/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of WCTV's noon show.

News

Florida jobless claims up slightly last week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
Florida’s 93,394 claims filed last week trailed only the 287,354 posted in California and the 124,283 in Georgia.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020

News

What's Brewing? June 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show.

News

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: June 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 24, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 24, 2020.

News

Masks mandates across the state-but who is enforcing?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Who is enforcing Leon County's mandatory mask policy?