Akbar Law Firm sues State Attorney, Tallahassee Police for release of body cam footage in McDade shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Akbar Law Firm, who is representing the family of Tony McDade, has filed a lawsuit against State Attorney Jack Campbell and the City of Tallahassee/Tallahassee Police Department in an attempt to get the bodycam footage released in the officer-involved shooting of McDade.

The law firm says on May 31, Attorney Akbar requested Campbell’s office to release the videos, and a similar request was made to TPD on June 2.

The firm says both requests were denied, as both agencies cited an exemption to the public records under the criminal investigation reception.

“Along with a number of other members of the community, Attorney Akbar contends that the immediate release of the videos is necessary for transparency and for the community to be fully aware of the actions of law enforcement and those citizens who lost their lives,” a press release from Akbar Law Firm reads. “Requesting the videos in this manner does not insinuate or assume that there was any legal wrongdoing by law enforcement.”

You can see full public request records from Akbar Law Firm below.

A copy of the public records request can also be viewed by clicking here.

