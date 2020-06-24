Advertisement

Dust from the Sahara Desert expected to move into Big Bend and South Georgia

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dust from the Sahara Desert is blowing off the coast of Africa. It’s hard to believe, but that event happening across the Ocean could affect our weather.

The dust is blowing across the Atlantic this week and impacting the southeastern U.S.

Tropical Storms aren’t the only phenomena meteorologists watch for in the Atlantic. A smooth, cloud-like feature coming off Africa’s coast is known as the Saharan Air Layer. It’s made of hot, dry, and dusty air from the Sahara Desert, whisked into the Atlantic Ocean. The dust plume often makes its way to North America, but rarely one of this size.

“This magnitude, it’s been a good half a century, so quite a long time. Long enough ago that most of us aren’t going to remember that, at least I wouldn’t.” Mark Wool, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the NWS in Tallahassee said.

The dust is expected to reach the Big Bend and South Georgia Friday or Saturday. The dry, dusty air will lower the humidity and chances for showers and storms across the area. Due to less rain, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s.

The Saharan Air Layer also leads to vivid sunsets and sunrises because of the way the dust scatters the sun’s light.

