Florida State opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing for employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University opened its drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday for faculty and staff.

University President John Thrasher and other administrators were the first to drive through Traditions Parking Garage for COVID testing. The initiative is part of the university’s re-opening plan to welcome students back to campus and begin face-to-face classes on August 24.

"We're trying to make sure that we're having a safe campus, and being able to do that, one of the cornerstones of that, is going to be testing," said Christopher Delisledo, Medical Director of FSU Health Services. "Being able to offer testing, not only to students, faculty and staff when they come on campus, we help mitigate any risks or concerns of the potential spread of COVID-19."

FSU officials say it's goal is to have all students, faculty and stuff tested before the fall semester begins in August. They also hope to expand testing to the whole community.

The testing site is a partnership with Capital Regional Medical Center.

CEO Alan Keesee says when it comes to the current reality of the pandemic, they are not seeing an increase in hospital stays in the Tallahassee community, despite an increase in positive cases.

“We have not seen a huge increase in inpatient care,” Keesee said. “So we think it’s maybe a different, a younger population, but at the same time it also highlights why we need to wear face masks, why we need to wash our hands.”

Keesee says Capital Regional is providing the lab services for the FSU site, providing test kits and processing results.

