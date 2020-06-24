FSU PD says no foul play suspected in death at Sigma Alpha Epsilon house
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department says it is investigating a death at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house.
According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers were dispatched to the house on the 400 block of West College Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Tallahassee Police Department says FSU PD is the lead agency on this case.
FSU PD tells WCTV there is no danger to the public and foul play is not suspected in this death.
FSU PD says the man who died is a 21-year-old former FSU student, who was last enrolled in the university in 2018. Officials say the next of kin have been notified, but the man has not been publically identified.
Chief Brown also says this case is under FSU PD’s jurisdiction, since it’s a fraternity house with students living inside.
