Gene Cox Stadium could play host to one more title game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game could be coming to Gene Cox Stadium.

Leon County Athletic Director Ricky Bell tells WCTV he expects to hear a decision soon.

Gene Cox Stadium already plays host to the state title games for 1A, 2A and 3A.

Bell says he believes they can take on one more game with the successes they experienced in 2019.

“It was a joint effort for all the schools in Tallahassee,” he said. “They provided volunteers, the coaches and the AD’s all worked. The FHSAA was impressed with the support we had in the community and among the schools.”

The higher-classes played their title games in Daytona Beach in 2019, but the FHSAA did not resign the city for the 2020 season.

Tallahassee is currently contracted to host the 1A, 2A and 3A title games through 2021.

