Gov. DeSantis signs bill raising teacher pay

Florida officials say it is the single largest compensation package in the history of the state.
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will raise teacher pay, making Florida the fifth-highest ranked state in the country for average minimum teacher salary.

Gov. DeSantis says prior to the bill, Florida was #26 in the nation in average teacher salary.

The bill will provide $500 million to public school teachers. Another $100 million has been added to the bill for veteran teachers who are making more than the new average salary.

WATCH LIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis Makes a Major Announcement in Hialeah Gardens

Posted by Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

In a statement following the bill’s signing, the Florida Education Association said:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

