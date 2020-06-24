Gov. DeSantis signs bill raising teacher pay

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will raise teacher pay, making Florida the fifth-highest ranked state in the country for average minimum teacher salary.

Gov. DeSantis says prior to the bill, Florida was #26 in the nation in average teacher salary.

The bill will provide $500 million to public school teachers. Another $100 million has been added to the bill for veteran teachers who are making more than the new average salary.

Florida officials say it is the single largest compensation package in the history of the state.

In a statement following the bill’s signing, the Florida Education Association said:

“This $500 million investment in Florida’s teachers is especially meaningful given the current circumstances. It speaks to the deep value of public education to our state’s future. We’ve all heard the reports that many issues, including some of the governor’s priorities, are on the chopping block for vetoes. The decision to leave this investment for Florida’s schools intact is an acknowledgment of the hard work our members do each and every day for Florida’s students. We thank Gov. DeSantis for signing this very important bill into law, and we look forward to working with the governor and the Legislature to ensure Florida’s public schools move from the bottom in the nation to the top when it comes to per-student spending.”

