Gov. DeSantis signs bill raising teacher pay

Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will raise teacher pay, making Florida the fifth-highest ranked state in the country for average minimum teacher salary.
Gov. DeSantis says prior to the bill, Florida was #26 in the nation in average teacher salary.
The bill will provide $500 million to public school teachers. Another $100 million has been added to the bill for veteran teachers who are making more than the new average salary.
Florida officials say it is the single largest compensation package in the history of the state.
