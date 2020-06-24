‘I just had to make the best decision for myself’: TCC’s Ellis commits to Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College’s leading scorer has committed to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference come next year.

Freshman guard El Ellis has committed to the University of Louisville.

The Panhandle Conference Player of the Year averaged 14.3 points a game, shot 47.9% from the field logged a 40.3% three-point percentage in 33 games with the Eagles last year.

His efforts earned him Second Team All-American honors.

”I just had to make the best decision for myself,” Ellis said via Zoom on Wednesday. “Playing in the ACC has always been a dream of mine, growing up in North Carolina. I know at Louisville, that’s a blueblood program, I was going to get the chance to play right away and try to win a national championship. I built a great relationship with Coach [Chris] Mack and Coach Dino [Gaudio]. So I decided that would be the best fit for me.”

Ellis is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and is widely considered one of the top junior college players in the country.

Ellis will play for the Eagles for the 2020/21 campaign before heading off to Lousiville.

As of Ellis’ commitment, the Cardinals have three total commits; Ellis, four-star forward Bryce Hopkins and three-star point guard Bobby Pettiford.

