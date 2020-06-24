Advertisement

ICU bed availability in Florida

Last updated: 6/25/2020 12:07 a.m.
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases; however, the Governor won't issue a statewide mandatory mask order.
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases; however, the Governor won't issue a statewide mandatory mask order.(AP)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:37 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration keeps track of all available hospital beds and ICU hospital beds in an effort to bring transparency to health care in the Sunshine State. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ICU bed availability has become a way to measure how the current state of the pandemic looks in real time.

Below you will find a breakdown of local ICU bed statistics as well as a direct link to the updated document from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

To review the entire data set, CLICK HERE.

County/LocationTotal ICU bedsAvailable ICU bedsPercent Available
STATE OF FLORIDA6,0451,32621.94%
CALHOUN00
FRANKLIN00
GADSDEN00
JACKSON6583.33%
LEON721926.39%
MADISON00
SUWANNEE00
TAYLOR00
Clarification: The information within the table is solely provided by The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. If your county is not listed in the table, it is because the data was not provided by the administration.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.

News

UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.

News

Leon County mask ordinance: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Leon County’s mask mandate, which the board of county commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday, went into effect Thursday.

News

Coronavirus numbers breakdown 6/25/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of WCTV's noon show.

News

Florida jobless claims up slightly last week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
Florida’s 93,394 claims filed last week trailed only the 287,354 posted in California and the 124,283 in Georgia.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020

News

What's Brewing? June 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show.

News

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: June 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 24, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 24, 2020.

News

Masks mandates across the state-but who is enforcing?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Who is enforcing Leon County's mandatory mask policy?