ICU bed availability in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration keeps track of all available hospital beds and ICU hospital beds in an effort to bring transparency to health care in the Sunshine State. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ICU bed availability has become a way to measure how the current state of the pandemic looks in real time.

Below you will find a breakdown of local ICU bed statistics as well as a direct link to the updated document from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

To review the entire data set, CLICK HERE.

County/Location Total ICU beds Available ICU beds Percent Available STATE OF FLORIDA 6,045 1,326 21.94% CALHOUN 0 0 FRANKLIN 0 0 GADSDEN 0 0 JACKSON 6 5 83.33% LEON 72 19 26.39% MADISON 0 0 SUWANNEE 0 0 TAYLOR 0 0

Clarification: The information within the table is solely provided by The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. If your county is not listed in the table, it is because the data was not provided by the administration.

