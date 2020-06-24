ICU bed availability in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency issues daily updates on their website about the coronavirus pandemic to help provide transparency into the health care world. Inside of this web page, you will find details on all postponed services, public assistance information, a daily situation report on the pandemic, COVID-19 testing locations and much more information.

Inside of the daily situation report is a PDF file that details the most impacted counties, cumulative cases as well as current hospital statistics. Below you will find the latest PDF file provided by the by the GEMHSA. You can also find the document by CLICKING HERE.

