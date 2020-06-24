Main Bond Community Health Center testing site closing after staff member tests positive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bond Community Health Center announced its main testing site has closed on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The health center says the staff member has not been on-site this week, and staff and patients are currently undergoing testing.

“Here at Bond, the safety of our patients and staff is our highest priority,” said CEO Dr. Temple Robinson. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing to ensure that the proper testing, cleaning, and precautions are being followed in order to prevent spread. We look forward to opening and serving our community again on Monday.”

The health center, including dentistry and pharmacy, will undergo a full cleaning and disinfecting throughout the weekend and will reopen on Monday, June 29.

The health center says testing will continue at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.