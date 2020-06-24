Advertisement

Man holds woman hostage in Lake City armed robbery

The 24-year-old held an employee hostage before a standoff with police
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police say around 8:30 AM on Wednesday, Demarcus Daniels was hiding in bushes outside of the Ameris Bank off State Road 47 in Lake City, waiting for employees to arrive for work. When they showed up, he forced them into the bank at gunpoint, demanding money.

Daniels then took one of the employees hostage, in an attempt to steal her car and leave the scene. Police say the victim told Daniels that she didn’t have her keys with her, causing Daniels to panic, runaway, and hide in a nearby dumpster.

“We knew he was armed,” Mike Lee, L.C.P.D. Public Information Officer, said. “So, we basically set up a small perimeter around the dumpster fenced-in area. We began trying to call [him] out ... but he was refusing commands to exit the area,” Lee said.

After several minutes of police trying to negotiate with Daniels, and Daniels refusing, police used a taser to get him under control and under arrest.

Lee said the situation could have been a “potentially very deadly-force situation ... when you have somebody in a barricaded situation in a standoff with officers ... with a loaded firearm. But, we were able to deploy less than lethal force in this particular case and detain the subject without any harm to himself or the officers.”

Daniels is being held without bond in Lake City on several charges including Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He will be transferred to federal detention.

Police were able to recover the weapon and all of the money. They say no one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.

