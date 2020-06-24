Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, June 24 - Evening Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday was another day with an active radar. Showers and storms developed in the Big Bend and South Georgia during the afternoon and evening hours with a few being severe-warned by the National Weather Service. The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the South Georgia viewing area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m., highlighting the potential of a few storms to turn severe with damaging winds.

The odds for showers and storms will decrease over the next few hours as daytime heating is lost. Lows will be back in the 70s with a partly cloudy sky later in the night.

Rain chances will return Thursday, though not as elevated as the last few days. Rain chances will slowly drop into the weekend with highs reaching into the middle 90s. With humidity still in place, some locations could see heat indices in the upper 90s to near 100.

