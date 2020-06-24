Residents, businesses prepare for Leon County mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County libraries are helping citizens get ready for a new face mask mandate going in to effect on Thursday.

The Leon County Board of Commissioners voted to require face masks be worn in all businesses and public buildings. That's why the county is offering thousands of free face masks at all seven library locations.

On Wednesday, there was a near non-stop flow of people picking up the reusable masks.

"This morning there were actually people lined up outside some of our branches waiting for us to open," said Library Director Debra Sears.

Sears says they're starting with tens of thousands of masks. They are limited to two masks per person to meet demand.

Chandra and Kennedy Hayes stopped by the Main Library Wednesday to get their free masks. They say they appreciate the free resource, especially ahead of the mandate.

"I'm happy to know that the councilmen and women are taking our safety in to considerations," Chandra said.

Kennedy added, “They’re white, I like colors but they’re reusable. That’s kind of good for everybody, because I think the whole school and stuff, they can use all of this every day.”

Tallahassee Decorative Fabrics already has masks available for anyone that walks in the door.

Owner Patsy Scott says they wanted masks to be available to make everyone more comfortable.

"I thought, you know what, to solve this problem I'll have them here for the customers to make them feel a bit more comfortable," Scott said. "And in case they forgot theirs, some people keep masks in the car, and they don't always have them with them."

Scott added that they have had people call about buying fabric to make their own masks, something she thinks could be a growing trend now that they are required.

Masks can be picked up at these seven library locations:

Main Library (200 West Park Avenue)

Dr. B.L. Perry, JR. Branch Library (2817 South Adams Street)

Eastside Branch Library (1583 Pedrick Road)

Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library (16327 Blountstown Highway)

Lake Jackson Branch Library (3840 North Monroe Street)

Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Road)

Woodville Branch Library (8000 Old Woodville Road)

County officials advise the community to call ahead to check on availability.

