SAE Fraternity confirms name of man who died at FSU house

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that name of the man who died at Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house was 21-year-old Sam Stone.

According to the Florida State University SAE Vice President, Stone was a recent graduate of FSU and a member of the SAE fraternity.

He adds Stone was in the military and was set to deploy to Afghanistan in October.

Florida State Police have not confirmed how Stone died.

According to FSU PD, a body was discovered on the west side of the SAE fraternity house by a city of Tallahassee employee who was checking meters in the area.

The city employee called the Consolidated Dispatch Agency around 6:45 a.m.

FSU PD says they do not suspect foul play was involved at this time.

FSU sophomore Carolina Arnaund tells WCTV that she is shocked to hear about a death so close to the campus.

“And we were very shocked because there’s not a lot of people on campus you know with everything being shut down like it’s kind of weird to hear that it happened at a fraternity house and then it’s just like there’s been so many deaths on campus this year,” said Arnaund.

FSU PD continues to investigate the incident.

