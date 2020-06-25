Advertisement

ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, John Swofford, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, announces the cancellation of NCAA college basketball games at the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, John Swofford, commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference, announces the cancellation of NCAA college basketball games at the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)(Ben McKeown | AP)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday he is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year, the ACC says.

Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

In his tenure, Swofford helped expand the league from nine teams to 15, adding Miami and Virginia Tech in 2004. Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville all joined the ACC in later years.

The ACC says Swofford played a pivotal role in the evolution of the College Football Playoff.

The ACC has won 92 national titles across 19 sports over the last 23 years, the conference says.

You can read more about Swofford’s career here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.

News

Leon County mask ordinance: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Leon County’s mask mandate, which the board of county commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday, went into effect Thursday.

News

Coronavirus numbers breakdown 6/25/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of WCTV's noon show.

News

Florida jobless claims up slightly last week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner
Florida’s 93,394 claims filed last week trailed only the 287,354 posted in California and the 124,283 in Georgia.

Latest News

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
What’s Brewing? June 25, 2020

News

What's Brewing? June 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show.

News

Hannah's Thursday Morning Forecast: June 25, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 24, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 24, 2020.

News

Masks mandates across the state-but who is enforcing?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Who is enforcing Leon County's mandatory mask policy?