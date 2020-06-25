ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford announced Thursday he is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year, the ACC says.

Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

In his tenure, Swofford helped expand the league from nine teams to 15, adding Miami and Virginia Tech in 2004. Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville all joined the ACC in later years.

The ACC says Swofford played a pivotal role in the evolution of the College Football Playoff.

The ACC has won 92 national titles across 19 sports over the last 23 years, the conference says.

You can read more about Swofford’s career here.

