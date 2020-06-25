Advertisement

Calls grow for investigation into death of Colo. man in police custody

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KCNC/CNN) -- A Colorado group is planning a rally for a 23-year-old man who died in police custody last year.

They are calling for Elijah McClain’s case to be reopened and for the officers and paramedics involved to face charges.

McClain died in August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine. He had been walking home when someone called 911 to report a man wearing a mask and acting odd.

McClain was not armed, nor had he committed a crime.

“I’m surprised how long it has taken for the world to take notice of this case,” said Mari Newman, the McClain family’s attorney.

Newman says millions have now heard McClain’s story, and the case is finally getting national, and international, attention.

“It’s very disappointing that it took the murder of somebody all the way across the country for people here in Colorado to finally take notice,” Newman said. “But it’s happening.”

McClain’s story has been shared as far as Portugal and even celebrities are now calling for further action.

“It shouldn’t take millions of people signing a petition, and it shouldn’t take international media attention, for elected official to do their jobs,” Newman said.

While the family wants charges against the officers, they hope the public will remember McClain as a kind young man who would play his violin for animals waiting to be adopted.

“He was an angel among humans,” Newman said. “… The public sees through that effort to avoid accountability and is now standing up and saying Aurora needs to take responsibility and do what is right.”

Aurora’s Public Safety, Courts and Civil Service Policy Committee sent a letter Wednesday to the city manager asking for an investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCNC via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Those face mask exemption cards seen on social media are fake

Updated: moments ago
Some cards have been circulating online that allegedly exempt the holder from ordinances that require face coverings.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

News

ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.

News

UPDATE: Lawsuit against Leon County mask order filed in court

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Chair of the Leon County Republican Party Evan Power says he is suing the Leon County Commission after they passed an ordinance that will require masks to be worn inside public businesses.

Latest News

National

NYPD officer charged with using banned chokehold

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Officer David Afanador was charged with attempted strangulation and strangulation for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a statement from the NYPD.

National

Texas putting reopening on ‘pause’ as virus cases soar

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO and PAUL J. WEBER
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday halted elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties and said the state would “pause” its aggressive re-opening as it deals with a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations that has made it one of the nation’s virus hotspots.

National Politics

Justices boost Trump administration’s power in asylum cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The high court's 7-2 ruling applies to people who fail their initial asylum screenings, making them eligible for quick deportation, or expedited removal.

News

Leon County mask ordinance: What you need to know

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Leon County’s mask mandate, which the board of county commissioners passed unanimously Tuesday, went into effect Thursday.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

Coronavirus numbers breakdown 6/25/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recording of WCTV's noon show.