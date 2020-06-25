Advertisement

Child support collections a mixed bag

Published: Jun. 25, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Some Florida children are losing out on child support due to the pandemic, but there is a bright side to the equation.

The Women’s Law Group is seeing an uptick in calls from parents.

“We’ve seen an increase in how many people are now receiving their child support payments they are supposed to be receiving by court order,” said Lara Davis, an attorney with the group.

Statistics provided by the Florida Department of Revenue show for the three month period after the state closed down, custodial parents saw a drop in state-collected payments of over $21 million.

And the amount collected from parents who voluntarily send checks through DOR dropped $14.2 million.

“A lot of people are struggling if they not getting unemployment, if they have the kind of job that doesn’t qualify for that, and plus they’re not getting their child support. It’s difficult for a lot of parents out there,” said Davis.

There is an upside to the story.

Kids and child support are getting an $8 million dollar boost.

That’s because the state gets to keep 40% of unemployment checks when there is a past due amount.

But an even bigger boost for kids has been the federal stimulus checks flagged for back child support.

In the three months after the pandemic began, a whopping $145 million was withheld from Florida bound stimulus checks for kids.

So even with the lack of some payments, payments are up $100 million over the three month period compared to last year.

But, Davis said, the pandemic has created another worry for parents; they fear for their kids’ safety while at the other parent’s house.

“They’re not restricting one parent because the other parent feels they are not being careful enough,” said Davis.

And Davis said an uptick in divorces since the beginning of the pandemic could lead to more kids needing child support in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

