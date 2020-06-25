FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
25-41-57-59-60, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-five, forty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
05-09-10-28-31
(five, nine, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
26-33-38-42-44-49
(twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $5.75 million
05
(five)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
6-4
(six, four)
3-4
(three, four)
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
4-3-3
(four, three, three)
0-6-1-2
(zero, six, one, two)
5-4-8-7
(five, four, eight, seven)
2-9-6-6-4
(two, nine, six, six, four)
5-5-2-8-4
(five, five, two, eight, four)
15-22-27-33-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $33 million