Florida basketball coaches hope state soon follows GHSA on shot clock implementation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, the Georgia High School Association approved the use of a shot clock for varsity basketball.

It’s a move that coaches in Florida would love to bring south of the border.

If the shot clock were to come to Florida, Lincoln High School girls’ basketball coach Rod Mack expects more shots and more comebacks. He also thinks the FHSAA will have to do away with the running clock rule.

“I’ve had a couple of teams hold the ball on me in the second quarter,” Mack said. “I’ve had a team hold the ball on me as we made a comeback in the third quarter. It becomes tough in certain cases. You have to put yourself in situations where you don’t get down.”

Three-time state championship head coach Eli Bryant, of Rickards, says his teams have been practicing executing their offense within 30 seconds for several years without their kids’ knowledge.

He says they install plays and keep track of the time on a watch. While he does condition his team to play fast, Bryant admitted that he loves holding the ball at the end of the game.

“We perfected that,” Bryant said. “But at the same time, we like to play fast. We like to play up and down. We really have to come up with a strategy when they do this, because I don’t like shooting the ball if I’m up six points with two minutes to go; I want to shoot from the free-throw line. That’s just different strategies and we’ll just have to make the adjustment and we will.”

The shot clock was not discussed at the last FHSAA task force meeting on Tuesday. If Florida were to adopt a shot clock next, they would become the 10th state to do so.

