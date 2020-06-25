Advertisement

Florida basketball coaches hope state soon follows GHSA on shot clock implementation

AP Photo/Jessica Hill
AP Photo/Jessica Hill(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, the Georgia High School Association approved the use of a shot clock for varsity basketball.

It’s a move that coaches in Florida would love to bring south of the border.

If the shot clock were to come to Florida, Lincoln High School girls’ basketball coach Rod Mack expects more shots and more comebacks. He also thinks the FHSAA will have to do away with the running clock rule.

“I’ve had a couple of teams hold the ball on me in the second quarter,” Mack said. “I’ve had a team hold the ball on me as we made a comeback in the third quarter. It becomes tough in certain cases. You have to put yourself in situations where you don’t get down.”

Three-time state championship head coach Eli Bryant, of Rickards, says his teams have been practicing executing their offense within 30 seconds for several years without their kids’ knowledge.

He says they install plays and keep track of the time on a watch. While he does condition his team to play fast, Bryant admitted that he loves holding the ball at the end of the game.

“We perfected that,” Bryant said. “But at the same time, we like to play fast. We like to play up and down. We really have to come up with a strategy when they do this, because I don’t like shooting the ball if I’m up six points with two minutes to go; I want to shoot from the free-throw line. That’s just different strategies and we’ll just have to make the adjustment and we will.”

The shot clock was not discussed at the last FHSAA task force meeting on Tuesday. If Florida were to adopt a shot clock next, they would become the 10th state to do so.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire after 2020-21 athletic year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Swofford’s 24 years in the position made him the longest-tenured commissioner in the conference’s 67-year history.

WCTV Sports | Eagles

‘I just had to make the best decision for myself’: TCC’s Ellis commits to Louisville

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tallahassee Community College’s leading scorer has committed to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference come next year.

Sports

Gene Cox Stadium could play host to one more title game

Updated: 20 hours ago
The Florida High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game could be coming to Gene Cox Stadium.

Sports

TCC’s Ellis commits to Louisville

Updated: 20 hours ago
Tallahassee Community College’s leading scorer has committed to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference come next year.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Gene Cox Stadium could play host to one more title game

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida High School Athletic Association 4A state championship game could be coming to Gene Cox Stadium.

Pga

Brooks Koepka withdraws from 2020 Travelers Championship after caddie tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Kyle Porter
Koepka, a former Seminole and the No. 4 player in the world, withdrew from the 2020 Travelers Championship on Wednesday after his caddie, tested positive for the coronavirus.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

FHSAA keeps July 27 start date for fall sports

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Florida High School Athletic Association task force met on Tuesday and decided to keep the July 27 start date for fall sports.

WCTV Sports | GHSA

GHSA approves shot clock, will be implemented over three years

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
During Tuesday’s athletic director meeting in Thomaston, Georiga, the executive committee approved a 30-second shot clock in Georgia high school basketball.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Leon County athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Leon County Athletic Director Ricky Bell has confirmed to WCTV that one athlete in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Doak Campbell’s grandson disappointed FSU may consider changing stadium name

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Doak Campbell III says his grandfather brought football to FSU and his legacy should not come under attack.