Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, causing three states to order its residents into quarantine if they visit. The state posted a 25% jump in confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago. That led New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday to order Floridians to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they arrive. The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. The state now has confirmed almost 110,000 coronavirus cases since March 1 and nearly 3,300 deaths.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats are amassing a significant lead over Republicans in the number of voters seeking to vote by mail. As of last week, Democrats had a 302,000 voter advantage over Republicans, with 1.46 million Democrats applying to vote by mail, compared with 1.16 for the GOP. The widening gap in vote-by-mail applications between both parties comes as Democrats have more aggressively pushed Floridians to ask for absentee ballots and as President Trump continues to sow doubt within his party about the integrity of absentee ballots. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, elections officials across Florida have been pushing more voters to apply for absentee ballots.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sticking to his promise to give teachers $500 million in raises despite plummeting state revenue because of the coronavirus. DeSantis signed the bill at a Miami-Dade County school Wednesday. Raising teacher salaries was a top priority for DeSantis in the legislative session that ended in mid-March, just as the state was shutting down because of the pandemic. The bill will raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 and provide other raises. While DeSantis said he will have to make some other hard budget decisions, he said he's fully committed to teacher raises.