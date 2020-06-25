Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

POLICE CHASE-ARREST

Man who led police on I-95 chase charged with killing 2 men

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who led police on a chase up Interstate 95 in South Florida has been charged with the deaths of two homeless men whose bodies were found on Fort Lauderdale beach. Daniel Dovi was arrested June 9 after his Jeep overturned during the chase. He was charged Monday with two counts of premeditated murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Walter Amryan and 37-year-old Adan Gonsulez. Dovi's vehicle was parked in a nearby lot and he became belligerent when asked by the owner to leave. That's when the police chase began. Police later linked him to the killings.

Wall Street-owned loans tricky for hoteliers in virus era

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Since the coronavirus crisis started, hotel owners say they are struggling to get relief on a type of loan that Wall Street investors buy. These commercial mortgage-backed securities loans are packaged in the form of bonds with the loans on properties such as hotels serving as collateral. Since the coronavirus halted most travel, many hotel owners have had to lay off workers and they've been unable to make monthly payments on their loans. Hotel owners say that unlike banks that are negotiating with them, the servicers for the CMBS loans have been next to impossible to reach for help.

Principal tests positive for COVID days after graduation

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the principal of a private Catholic high school tested positive for COVID-19 days after participating in a graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Christopher Columbus High School spokeswoman Cristina Cruz tells the Miami Herald that principal David Pugh tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. He experienced a “very mild fever” after Saturday's ceremony and was tested Sunday. Cruz says the school has been conducting temperature checks for everyone on campus, including Pugh. The school closed Wednesday and will be sanitized. Employees who came into contact with Pugh were asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Census shows white decline, nonwhite majority among youngest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the generation of Americans not yet old enough to drive, the demographic future has arrived. New figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday show that for the first time nonwhites and Hispanics were a majority of people under age 16 in 2019. At the same time, the number of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths surpassed births in this aging demographic. In 2019, a little under 40% of the total U.S. population was either nonwhite or Hispanic. Non-Hispanic whites are expected to be a minority of the U.S. population in about 25 years.

Florida shatters one-day coronavirus case record with 5,500

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s new confirmed coronavirus cases are skyrocketing, causing three states to order its residents into quarantine if they visit. The state posted a 25% jump in confirmed cases Wednesday, shattering the previous record set last week and triple the level of just two weeks ago. That led New York, Connecticut and New Jersey on Wednesday to order Floridians to quarantine themselves for two weeks when they arrive. The rapidly escalating daily figures continue a trend that began when Florida started reopening its economy last month. The state now has confirmed almost 110,000 coronavirus cases since March 1 and nearly 3,300 deaths.

Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.

Florida Dems get advantage over GOP in vote-by-mail requests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats are amassing a significant lead over Republicans in the number of voters seeking to vote by mail. As of last week, Democrats had a 302,000 voter advantage over Republicans, with 1.46 million Democrats applying to vote by mail, compared with 1.16 for the GOP. The widening gap in vote-by-mail applications between both parties comes as Democrats have more aggressively pushed Floridians to ask for absentee ballots and as President Trump continues to sow doubt within his party about the integrity of absentee ballots. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, elections officials across Florida have been pushing more voters to apply for absentee ballots.

DeSantis signs bill for $500 million in teacher raises

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is sticking to his promise to give teachers $500 million in raises despite plummeting state revenue because of the coronavirus. DeSantis signed the bill at a Miami-Dade County school Wednesday. Raising teacher salaries was a top priority for DeSantis in the legislative session that ended in mid-March, just as the state was shutting down because of the pandemic. The bill will raise the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 and provide other raises. While DeSantis said he will have to make some other hard budget decisions, he said he's fully committed to teacher raises.

Ex-FSU student dead, allegedly fell from roof of frat house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State University student has been found dead outside a fraternity house. Friends said he fell from the roof in an accident, but authorities said Wednesday they are still investigating and aren't sure what happened. FSU Police declined to release the victim’s name, but said the 21-year-old was a former student. A meter reader discovered his body. Two members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon told the Tallahassee Democrat the victim was a member of the Army Reserves, set to be deployed to Afghanistan in October. The fraternity was suspended last fall for alleged alcohol violations. Police didn't say whether alcohol played a role Wednesday.

Virus cases surge among the young, endangering older adults

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus infections are climbing rapidly among young Americans in a number of states where bars, stores and restaurants have reopened. It's a disturbing generational shift that puts young people in greater peril than many realize and poses an even bigger danger to the older people who cross their paths. National figures show that almost as soon as states began reopening, people 18 to 49 years old quickly became the age bracket most likely to be diagnosed with new cases. And although every age group saw an increase in cases during the first week in June, the numbers shot up fastest in the younger age group.