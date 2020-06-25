Advertisement

Leon County mask ordinance: What you need to know

By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s mask mandate, which took effect Thursday, requires people to wear masks or other facial coverings while inside businesses. However, there are a few exceptions to this new rule. 

Here’s a closer look at what the ordinance means for you.

Where do I need to wear a mask?

The county says masks are required at any business establishment in the county. A business is defined asa location with a roof overhead under which any business is conducted, goods are made or stored or processed or where services are rendered,” according to the county.

This also includes locations with public interactions where non-profits, governments and churches operate.

The county also says masks are required on public transportation and in taxis and rideshares.

Who doesn’t have to wear a mask?

Children under the age of six do not have to wear a mask. People with a chronic pre-existing condition that makes it difficult to breathe are not required to wear a mask either. And, people with “a documented or demonstrable” medical problem do not have to wear a mask under this order.

“It is the intent of this provision that those individuals who cannot tolerate a facial covering for a medical, sensory or any other condition which makes it difficult for them to utilize a facial covering and function in public are not required to wear one,” the county says.

When can I take off my mask at a business?

If you are in your room at a hotel, motel or vacation rental in Leon County; however, the county says masks must be worn in the common areas of those places.

People eating or drinking at restaurants and bars are also allowed to take off their masks.

If you’re exercising, presumably at a gym or a similar fitness center, you may take off your mask so long as you maintain social distancing of at least 6-feet from other people.

The county says business owners, managers and employees who are in areas closed off to the public may take off their masks only if they follow the 6-feet of social distancing rule.

Where can I get a mask?

The county is distributing masks at the following locations:

• Main Library (200 West Park Avenue)

• Dr. B.L. Perry, JR. Branch Library (2817 South Adams Street)

• Eastside Branch Library (1583 Pedrick Road)

• Jane G. Sauls Fort Braden Branch Library (16327) Blountstown Highway)

• Lake Jackson Branch Library (3840 North Monroe Street)

• Northeast Branch Library (5513 Thomasville Road)

• Woodville Branch Library (8000 Old Woodville Road)

You can also get masks at the Florida A&M University testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium or at the Florida Department of Health’s mobile testing sites in the community.

How long do I have to wear a mask in public?

The mask requirement will remain in effect until the county commission decides to repeal it.

For more answers to your questions, follow this link or read the full emergency ordinance below.

